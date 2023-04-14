The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced 165 Wisconsin farmers, including 41 in the New North region, have been awarded funds through the 2023 Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program.
Recipients were awarded amounts ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 to grow and provide food for hunger relief efforts across the state. The farmers and farms selected represent 51 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
Farmer awardees gathered at the recent Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference in La Crosse. There, awardees were introduced to key partners; connected with resources in food production, food safety, and scaling up their farm business; and networked with historically underserved producers, distributors, and food outlets. Of the 165 Wisconsin farmers, 60 percent are part of a socially disadvantaged or historically underserved community, while 56 percent are new or beginning farmers and 18 percent of the farms are woman owned.
The Wisconsin DATCP has a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create and implement the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program. The LFPA program aims to strengthen local food systems, support Wisconsin farmers, and distribute fresh, nutritious foods to underserved communities.
DATCP is collaborating with producers, distributors, food security organizations, and tribal partners to provide program development, coordinate transportation and logistics, and procure food from local producers through partnerships with Marbleseed, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. For more information, visit wilocalfood.org.
New North region participating farms are listed below by name and county:
- Aaron Pape Pape Family Pastures, Marinette;
- Anna Carlson Carlson's Island View Orchard, Door;
- Barbara Mendoza FRESH Project, Shawano;
- Betty Yang Feng, Sheboygan;
- Chong Va Lo, Shawano;
- Chue Lee Thao, Outagamie;
- Colleen & Joseph Rudesill Rudy's Garden, Shawano;
- Daniel Barnard Healthy Ridge Farm, Door;
- Gene Wondra, Brown;
- Greg Fox Foxtail Produce, Outagamie; Isaiah Skenandore Skenandore Farm LLC, Outagamie;
- Jake VandenPlas DC Farm for Vets, Door;
- Jenny Pa Winkel, Outagamie;
- John Semahorolgm, Winnebago;
- Judy Theys Theys Orchards LLC, Kewaunee;
- Kao Yang, Winnebago;
- Laura Manthe Ohe.laku, Outagamie;
- Lue Vue, Winnebago;
- Mai L Vang N/A Calumet/Winnebago;
- Mai Xiong, Outagamie;
- Mai Yia Lee, Outagamie;
- Miranda Hottenroth Backyard Acres, LLC Doo;
- Nina Much Heritage Grange, Waupaca;
- Oneida Nation of Wisconsin Tsyunhehkwa, Brown;
- Paj Ploua Vang, Sheboygan;
- Robert Faber Faber van der Ploeg, Waupaca;
- Ryan Sullivan Sullivan Family Farm, Manitowoc;
- Sao Vang, Outagamie;
- Sarah Cilley Doors Fleurs & Orchard, Door;
- Scott Rosenberg Full Circle Community Farm, LLC Shawano;
- Shane Kanneberg Vine and Virtrue Farm Outagamie;
- Shawn Vue, Outagamie;
- Sterling Schreiber Sterling Sports, Shawano;
- Steven Vang, Winnebago;
- Tony Hottenroth M&T's Gibbsville Orchard, Sheboygan;
- Tony Xiong Tony's Produce, Calumet;
- Tou Vu Vu Farm, Winnebago;
- Troy Porter Porter's Patch, Shawano;
- Claire Tsau Seng Yang, ond du Lac;
- Xia Lee, Outagamie;
- Yer Thao N/A Outagamie;
- Zoua Vang, Outagamie.