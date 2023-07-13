On Broadway, Inc. is launching the Mini Boss on Broadway program. This is an opportunity for children 15-years-old and under to be entrepreneurs and run a small business at the Farmers' Market on Broadway.
The Mini Boss program will run Wednesdays during the Farmers' Market on Broadway from Aug. 2 to 23. Only six Mini Boss vendor spaces are available each week. Apply here.
Those who participate will gain foundational business skills, financial literacy, and responsibility. The goal is to empower these children to be future entrepreneurs.
“This is a fun way to start cultivating our future small business owners,” said Allie Thut, director of special events, On Broadway, Inc. “The market draws between 10,000 and 15,000 people each week and this is another chance for our market-goers to find unique products while encouraging our youth. This exposure to a large crowd is a valuable teaching opportunity for children who are trying to experiment with their skills and creativity.”
Applications are due July 21. Those who are selected will be notified the week of July 24.