Quarterdeck officially opened its doors this week as the newest coworking space in Green Bay.
The club is designed exclusively for high-growth founders, teams, and startups focused on SaaS or tech-enabled businesses in the area.
The space is located in downtown Green Bay within the Railyard Innovation District, which is a growing hub of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Quarterdeck's office design and interior feature a cozy combination of modern and industrial aesthetics.
The more than 7,000-square-foot space includes two call rooms, two conference rooms, a full kithcen and lounge, mobile and all whiteborads, flexible workspaces, reservable recording studio and rooftop dekc with a gas fireplace. There are several membership options.
Quarterdeck members can collaborate with founders, designers, developers, and marketers to help build the future together. Currently, Quarterdeck is home to Headway, Startup Wisconsin, and Eventstack teams.
Learn more at quarterdeck.club.