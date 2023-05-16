The Accelerate Sheboygan County Business Challenge is now open for applications from new and existing businesses as well as entrepreneurs with unique products and business ideas.
Applications can be submitted online at accelsc.com and are due by Oct. 31. Each idea submitted is reviewed by professionals and receives guidance free from the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. and Small Business Development Center at UW Green Bay.
Five idea applicants will be awarded a $1,000 grant for business services. In November, five or more applicants will then go on to pitch their idea to business professionals and investors to gain further support and compete for the grand prize of $10,000. The winner will be announced in December after the business ideas are presented.
Tyler Rezachek competed in the 2022 Business Challenge and won a $1,000 technical assistance grant, taking second at the pitch competition. His startup AntiMussel was a finalist in the governor's business plan competition.
“The challenge provided immense value to my young start-up,” Rezachek said. “Connections to other entrepreneurs and organizations like NewNorth and the Wisconsin Technology Council have provided me with advice, opportunity, and mentorship. The process will force you to think about your business in ways you haven't.”
To learn more about Accelerate Sheboygan County, visit www.accelsc.com.