MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions announced the launch of its new website, dfi.wi.gov, as the go-to source of information for the agency.
The new website features a mobile-responsive design and streamlined navigation for faster access to key information, as well as a new look that is cohesive with Wisconsin.gov and other state agency websites. The new website’s modern design prominently displays the agency’s rope seal and a new dark blue and gold color scheme.
“Our staff worked hard to build this new website over the past two years. We are excited about the improved customer experience the website offers and the new look for our agency,” said DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins. “The new, redesigned website includes several new features and a scalable design for Wisconsinites using mobile devices and tablets, which improves the usability and accessibility of our website, and demonstrates our commitment to serving the people of Wisconsin.”
The new website features a new homepage design with a search feature for corporate records and new top-level navigation that organizes the agency’s services into seven categories, including about the agency, business services, consumer services, educational services, financial institutions, financial services, and securities. Within each of the seven categories, there are up to four specific content areas in a secondary-level navigation where all information for a particular area is found. The specific content areas include:
- About: About the Agency, News & Events
- Business Services: Business Entities, Uniform Commercial Code, Trademarks, Charitable & Professional Organizations
- Consumer Services: Wisconsin Consumer Act, Notary, Apostille, Homeowners’ Associations
- Educational Services: College Savings & Career Planning, Personal Finance
- Financial Institutions: Banking & Savings Institutions, Credit Unions
- Financial Services: Licensed Financial Services, Mortgage Banking
- Securities: Registration of Professionals, Filings, Investor Resources
This new navigation makes it easier to find and access key information. Also, the new website leverages a web-based content management system, which gives agency staff the ability to manage and update content immediately without requiring technical web developer resources to do so.
The new website, dfi.wi.gov, was built through a public-private partnership between the State of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Administration, and Tyler Technologies.