APPLETON – Children’s Cancer Family Foundation announced its Gold Ribbon Gala, presented by McClone, is planned for April 15 at Poplar Hall in Appleton.
The annual program highlights local families impacted by pediatric cancer.
The Roaring Twenties-themed event will feature music from Wisconsin artists Jedidiah Tuyls and Genevieve Heyward, heavy hors d’ oeuvres inspired by the era, and a live auction full of unique items and experiences. Attendees will bid on Harlan Family Packers tickets, court time with Sam Dekker, and a Florida beach vacation, among other packages. All proceeds will help the Children's Cancer Family Foundation deliver on its mission to provide financial assistance and fun-filled events to local families affected by pediatric cancer.
CCFF has awarded more than $101,492 in the form of financial grants to Northeast Wisconsin families in the current fiscal year. The La Salle/Hoffmann and Neuman families will share their personal stories at the Gold Ribbon Gala, highlighting the direct, beneficial impact the foundation has had on lives turned upside down by a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
Kaden La Salle was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in April of 2021 and started chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Kaden has also undergone surgery to remove a leg tumor, rehabilitation, and several hospital visits for fever and low blood counts. The diagnosis also impacted the La Salle’s financial wellbeing as Kaden’s mother had to leave her job to be with her son. The family used a CCFF grant to help pay for Kaden’s medical transportation and day-to-day expenses.
In 2019, Nora Neuman sought treatment for ankle pain. X-rays came back negative, but the ankle didn’t improve when iced and elevated. As the pain worsened, and other treatment recommendations failed, Nora’s family was devastated after an MRI and lab work confirmed a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic
leukemia. Treatment has forced Nora to spend many isolated nights in the hospital and at home. Her mother put her job on hold to limit Nora’s exposure to others. CCFF’s grant program has provided the Neumans with some peace of mind as the cost of Nora’s treatment continues to rise.
Gold Ribbon Gala registration opens at 5:30 p.m., and the event's program begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and tables can be purchased at ccffnew.org/gold-ribbon-gala.