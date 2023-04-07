The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld a ruling on April 4 that says health care companies cannot charge patients for electronic copies of their medical records, according to multiple media reports.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by a patient of Madison-based UW Health that alleges she was charged a per page fee for electronic copies of her medical records.
UW Health argued that Wisconsin state law does not prohibit hospitals from charging for copies of electronic medical records; however, the state Supreme Court ruled that while state law does not prohibit hospitals from charging fees for copies of medical records in certain formats, it does not allow hospitals to charge fees for copies of electronic medical records.