GREEN BAY - 2023 marks 16 years for Foundations Health & Wholeness, a Brown County mental health nonprofit, in recognizing and celebrating the good work of individuals who are creating healthier spaces and positively impacting their community.
The Ethics in Action Awards recognizes people who are creating healthier workplaces, schools, and neighborhoods and is a program of Foundations Health & Wholeness, a Green Bay nonprofit organization.
To nominate a deserving person, follow this link: https://wearefoundations.org/ethics-inaction/award-nominations/. Nominations are accepted year-round, and the selection committee welcomes nominees ages 13 and up. The nomination form can be filled out online. Nominations received after May 31, will be considered for next year, so the independent selection committee has time to fully consider nominations.
Nominees are considered by an independent committee of community members, and recipients will be honored and celebrated at Foundations’ annual Ethics in Action Honors Event in October 2023.
If you are looking for examples and inspiration about who to nominate for a 2023 Ethics in Action award, you can learn more about past award recipients at https://wearefoundations.org/ethics-in-action/.