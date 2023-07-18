Pivotal Health will expand clinician house call services to Northeast Wisconsin.
Patients in the service will be able to schedule house calls at their preferred time and location, be it their home, office, or any other convenient place, and a Pivotal Health provider will come to them. Pivotal Health's services encompass a broad spectrum of acute medical care, including treatment for illnesses, viral infections, minor injuries, wound care, and more, catering to patients of all ages.
Pivotal Health's house call services are covered by most major health insurance plans, including Prevea360, Network Health, WPS, UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield, Humana, Cigna, Aetna, and The Alliance. Moreover, Pivotal Health is Medicare-certified, providing broad coverage options for patients.
To streamline the patient experience, Pivotal Health has developed a mobile app available for iOS and Android. The app allows patients to easily schedule appointments, manage billing and insurance, and access after-visit summaries. Alternatively, patients can also call 888-688-4746 to schedule care. The hours of service are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In its expansion to Northeast Wisconsin, Pivotal has partnered with Green Bay-based Prevea Health. The partnership with Prevea Health provides employees of participating Prevea Corporate Health and Wellness partners in the Green Bay market access to Pivotal’s house call services. Prevea Corporate Health and Wellness specializes in comprehensive, employer-based health care and wellness services.
"At Prevea, we believe high-quality health care should be accessible as close to home as possible,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO, Prevea Health. “Now, in partnership with Pivotal Health, we are able to bring health care directly to the homes of many of our patients in Green Bay. We are proud to be a part of this new and innovative effort to make health care more convenient and accessible in our communities.”
Sal Braico, CEO and Co-Founder of Pivotal Health said, "We are thrilled to be bringing our house call services to this market and partnering with Prevea Corporate Health and Wellness in the process. It's truly exciting to work with a forward-thinking company that is dedicated to improving healthcare access in the community." Pivotal Health’s house call services are also now accepted by the Prevea360 health insurance plan with its entry into the Northeast Wisconsin market.