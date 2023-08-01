the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and UW-Green Bay have created a new, free program to provide a streamlined path for individuals to become a certified direct care professional.
Today, one in four direct caregiver positions is vacant. Wisconsin is projected to need an additional 20,000 home care workers by 2024.The certification program is the most comprehensive training available nationally, and DHS and UW-Green Bay have an ambitious goal to certify at least 10,000 new workers in direct care. Learn more about the program and its impact by watching this video.
Sign-up for the certification is open now. The training is free, and new sign-ups can earn a $500 bonus. Caring individuals can make life better for older adults or people with disability by learning essential skills they can use in a variety of roles. The certification program also lets employers know workers have the skills and professionalism needed to thrive in their jobs.
Employers of direct care professionals can also get involved in boosting the skills of their employees or recruiting new employees by registering as a CDCP employer. The DHS website for the certification program has been designed as a one-stop online portal featuring job postings, candidate profiles, credentialing details, training opportunities, a resource library and more. It will also include a function to auto-match employers with job seekers.
To learn more about the program, visit WiscaregiversCDCP.com. If you have any questions about the training curriculum, please contact Margie Reichwald, Director, Wisconsin Training Registries, at 920-465-2321 or reichwam@uwgb.edu.