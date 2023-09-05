According to a new study conducted by Envision Greater Fond du Lac, SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac has a $914 million annual economic impact on the local Fond du Lac community.
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac employs nearly 3,000 people and has a total job impact of more than 4,600 jobs in Fond du Lac.
“SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac’s impact goes well beyond the impressive employees and providers, as the impact study shows,” according to Sadie Vander Velde, president and CEO of Envision Greater Fond du Lac. “A wide number of indirect jobs in the entertainment, retail and service industries are supported by SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac. As their organization continues to grow, our region’s economy grows with them, and the quality of life in Fond du Lac improves.”
The new study also shows that SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac's impact on retail activity in the region remains strong, accounting for more than $135 million in community retail sales, and $17 million in property, sales, and income taxes.
“Wisconsin hospitals and health systems - like SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac - are well-known for providing high-quality and accessible care for Wisconsin residents, helping to keep our communities healthier,” says Katherine Vergos, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital president. “They provide critical health care and emergency services; contribute substantial resources to communities through jobs, tax revenue and capital improvements; and are among the largest employers across the state.”
SM Health Greater Fond du Lac has three hospitals (Fond du Lac, Ripon, Waupun), 17 clinic locations, six retail pharmacies/prescription centers, three long-term care facilities, full-reference laboratories, home medical equipment, home care/hospice, adult day services, cancer care, and more.
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac supports community benefit programs in the amount of $1 million annually.