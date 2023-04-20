Wisconsin will continue to issue temporary licenses to health care professionals while the permanent license application is pending.
The temporary health care license was created by 2021 Wisconsin Act 10. That law enabled health care professionals who were licensed in good standing in other states to immediately come to Wisconsin and work. The temporary credentials were tied to a presidential emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic, which President Joe Biden ended April 10. The law set the temporary license expiration dates at 30 days after the end of the presidential declaration.
The temporary licenses will remain available to future applicants when they apply for a permanent license, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Applicants will need to apply for the “Act 10” license when they apply for a permanent license. The temporary “Act 10” license will remain active while the permanent license application is pending.
“We strongly encourage individuals who hold applicable credentials from other states to simultaneously apply for both a regular permanent license and an Act 10 license. This will enable them to get to work immediately," said DSPS Secretary-designee Dan Hereth.
Anyone who is already practicing under an Act 10 temporary license will need to file an application for a permanent license by May 10, if they wish to continue practicing in Wisconsin. Act 10 credentials will remain active for individuals who have filed a complete application for a permanent license before their Act 10 credential expires. All other Act 10 licenses will expire on May 10.
“This is an important flexibility that allows employers to recruit experienced health care professionals from other states,” said Hereth. “We know that labor market changes have presented challenges to health systems, and Act 10 credentials are a key recruiting and staffing tool that they can use to attract skilled health care workers.”
For more information, vist Act 10 FAQs HERE.