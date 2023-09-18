ThedaCare has created a graduate medical education program and hired Christopher Stenberg, MD, as the program’s leader.
The goal of the program is to prepare physicians to care for tomorrow’s health needs and challenges by creating advanced training opportunities for individuals who have completed medical school, including residencies, fellowships, internships and other specialty programs. Initial residencies planned will support growing primary care and specialty physician needs of our communities.
Studies show nearly 55% of individuals who complete residency training remain in the community to practice medicine in which they train. Implementing a GME program at ThedaCare will help recruit and retain highly-trained physicians, from primary care to specialty care.
“To achieve our vision of reinventing health care and being proactive partners in health and well-being, we must change the way we deliver care and enhance the way we recruit and retain our physicians,” said Mark Cockley, MD, ThedaCare chief clinical officer and president of the ThedaCare Health Network. “This GME program will have a direct and positive impact on the health of our communities by ensuring the people of our region have access to care, close to home.”
Dr. Stenberg will serve as vice president of the Graduate Medical Education & Clinical Research at ThedaCare, and have an appointment as assistant dean of graduate medical education at Medical College of Wisconsin.
“My experience has been gained in different organizations and even countries,” said Stenberg. “This gives me a wide and deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing medical education and preparing learners for their careers. I bring dedication, innovation and team leadership to the table, and greatly look forward to shaping the future direction of the GME program and developing the infrastructure for the new residencies across ThedaCare.”
Prior to joining ThedaCare, Dr. Stenberg most recently served as vice ppresident of medical education and system designated institutional official at Nuvance Health. He has held numerous leadership, medical and educational positions at various health systems in New York and Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania and Australia.
He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from University of Auckland, New Zealand; trained as a pediatric and neonatal registrar in Sydney, Australia; fellowship in neonatology in Rochester, New york; and pediatric residency in Portland, Maine.
Serving across the entire ThedaCare system, the GME program will be housed at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. The space is currently under construction as part of the $100 million modernization of the hospital campus.