Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced Bob Schulz has been appointed to serve as president of Pierce Manufacturing within the new Vocational segment.
As part of the overall Vocational strategy, Schulz will have responsibility for Pierce, Airport Products, and Frontline Communications brands.
Jim Johnson, who led Pierce Manufacturing since 2010, will remain the Executive Vice President of Oshkosh Corporation and President, Vocational segment. He is responsible for the overall operations of Pierce Manufacturing, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh Airport Products, Frontline Communications, Kewaunee Fabrications, McNeilus refuse vehicles, Oshkosh S-Series front discharge mixers and IMT specialty vehicles.
“Bob is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our Pierce, Airport Products and Frontline Communications businesses and our Dealer Network,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and Vocational segment president. “We are excited and confident to have Bob’s strong leadership, customer relationships and drive for results steering these exceptional brands.”
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve in this new role and to lead an outstanding team as we drive our strategic priorities,” said Schulz.
Schulz is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign with a Master of Business Administration from Marquette University. He joined Pierce Manufacturing in 2004 and has amassed tremendous leadership experience while building a diverse and distinguished career. During his 18-years with Oshkosh Corporation, Schulz has held roles in finance and most recently Aerial general management.