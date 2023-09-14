The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance working in conjunction with manufacturers, chambers of commerce and higher education in Fond du Lac and Marinette counties has a new video series featuring what is made and careers in both counties.
The new videos will debut as a kickoff to Manufacturing Month in the state of Wisconsin.
Ann Franz, executive director for the organization stated, "The concept of the videos came from our taskforce that was concerned that residents didn’t know what was made and the careers available in the region." Franz added, "People drive past these buildings and have no idea of the amazing products and people that are working at these manufacturing companies”.
The companies that are featured in the Fond du Lac County video are: Alliance Laundry Systems, BCI Burke, Integrity Saw & Tool, Mid-States Aluminum and Sadoff Iron & Metal. The products made are numerous from washing machines to playground equipment.
Bart Mayer with BCI Burke shared, “Chances are if you have been to a playground around Wisconsin, you interacted with Burke products."
There are a variety of occupations featured in the career’s video.
Mark Lasky, CEO of Sadoff Iron & Metal said, “We have all positions, it’s really important to understand in manufacturing. We have labor positions, but we also have accounting, marketing and IT."
Moraine Park Technical College has degree programs that can provide the training needed to be qualified for these careers.
Marinette county videos feature: BPM Inc., Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Graetz Manufacturing, Samuel Pressure Vessel Group and Waupaca Foundry. The products that are made by these companies range from Navy ships to candy wrappers.
Phil Eatherton, human resources manager at Waupaca Foundry said, “We take scrap steel from recycling centers, things that people don't even want and melt it and then we pour it into something useable."
The career video asks people working in manufacturing why they enjoy their position.
Brandon Reckelbrg with Graetz Manufacturing said, “I'm most proud of being able to draw something on a CAD software and watch that become a physical item that you can touch and see."
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and UW Green Bay – Marinette campus are both featured in the video as educational institutions in the county.
To learn more about living and working in Fond du Lac and Marinette counties go to: https://newmfgalliance.org/marinette-county/ or https://newmfgalliance.org/fond-du-lac-county/. For more information about the NEW Manufacturing Alliance go to newmfgalliance.org. Contact Ann Franz with questions regarding the events at 920-606-7691 or email ann.franz@nwtc.edu.