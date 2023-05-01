Crane Engineering has acquired Professional Pump, Inc., a leading distributor of pumps and fluid process equipment located in Belleville, Michigan.
The acquisition of Professional Pump, Inc. expands Crane Engineering’s service locations to include its headquarters and OptiFlow Design Center in Kimberly, service centers in Burnsville and Grand Rapids, Minnesota and its new location in Belleville, Michigan.
Founded in 1985 by Mike O’Donohue, Professional Pump serves industrial, sanitary, and municipal customers throughout Michigan and northwest Ohio. Professional Pump offers full application engineering capability and comprehensive repair and service solutions for rotating equipment.
"Professional Pump has an outstanding team of high-caliber people who align well with our values and culture,” explained Lance Crane, CEO of Crane Engineering. “We can learn from one another to enhance our customer experience, deliver more value to our customers, and elevate Crane Engineering’s leadership position in the Midwest.”
O'Donohue and his existing management team will remain with the company.
“We’re very excited about the fit with Crane Engineering," O'Donohue said. "We’ve known them for a very long time and have always been impressed with Crane’s performance and family culture. With the addition of valves, water/wastewater treatment equipment, and custom skid systems to our offering, Crane Engineering enhances our customer experience and provides excellent growth potential for our team members.”
Crane Engineering's product portfolio includes pumps, valves, mechanical seals, mixers, filters and strainers. To learn more, visit craneengineering.net.