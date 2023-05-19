The Department of Defense announced that Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded a $526 million contract to build a fourth Constellation-class Frigate.
FMM received the contract for the first-in-class Constellation-class frigate in April 2020, and since the Navy has exercised three options for follow-on vessels. THose
Construction on the first frigate began in late August last year in Marinette, and FMM is scheduled to deliver that ship, the future USS Constellation, in 2026. Contracts for the USS Congress and USS Chesapeake were previously awarded. Fincantieri has invested in a new launch system that will allow 90 percent of ship construction to be completed on shore.
The Constellation-class frigates will be used for various operations, including anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine, electromagnetic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
“We at Fincantieri Marine Group are proud to lead the Constellation program, and along with our partners and suppliers, we remain committed to building tomorrow’s Navy,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of FMG.