Fincantieri Marinette Marine will have a historical ship launch Saturday at its yard along the Menominee River in Marinette.
The USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship that built by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Cleveland will be the sixteenth and last Freedom-class littoral combat ship.
It also will be the last side launch to take place at the yard. Side launches slide into the river producing waves large enough to require closing navigation for the launch window. Future ships will be launched with a Marine Travelift.
The LCS Cleveland will be formally christened prior to launch by Mrs. Robyn Modly, Ship Sponsor. By tradition, the ship sponsor is a female civilian who is invited to “sponsor” a vessel, presumably to bestow good luck and divine protection over the seagoing vessel and all that sail aboard. In the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard, the sponsor is technically considered a permanent member of the ship’s crew.
Development of the littoral combat ship fleet began in 2002 with ships using the Lockheed Martin monohull design belonging to the Freedom Class, named after the first ship of the class, USS Freedom.
The sixteenth and final ship of its class, Cleveland and her crew will be assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON TWO), homeported in Mayport, Florida, from which it will deploy around the globe.