Wisconsin Department of Revenue Chief Economist John Koskinen and Insperity’s Director of Thought Leadership Pete Hinojosa will deliver keynote addresses at the WMEP Manufacturing Solutions’ Manufacturing Matters! conference.
Koskinen will discuss recent economic developments and trends and their potential impact on the Wisconsin Manufacturing Economy, and Hinojosa will discuss how leaders can help establish the climate/culture that enables their individuals and teams to rise to the challenges they face and thrive.
More than 550 people are expected to attend the daylong conference, which will be held April 27, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.
“Challenges facing manufacturers today are numerous and significant,” WMEP Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Chris Baichoo said. “Fortunately, Wisconsin manufacturers are a resilient group and have successfully overcome a wide array of challenges including tight labor markets, inflation, economic slowdowns, supply chain disruptions, pandemics, and rapidly changing technologies.”
“Rising to the Challenge” is the theme of Manufacturing Matters! 2023. This year’s conference highlights best practices of manufacturers who have risen to the challenge and will also feature expert insights into what organizations can do going forward to overcome ongoing and future challenges.
Missy Hughes, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and a member of Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet, will address conference attendees at 8:15 a.m., followed by Hinojosa’s keynote presentation.
Evers will share a video message with conference attendees as part of the afternoon program which starts at 3 p.m. and features the keynote from Koskinen.
Hinojosa is the Director of Thought Leadership for Insperity, a multi-billion-dollar company where he stays on the leading edge of employee engagement, culture, and leadership development. His keynote address is titled: Bringing Your Strengths to the Table.
Koskinen is the Chief Economist for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He has served in that capacity for Governors Evers, Walker, and Doyle administrations. John has been cited as a commentator on the Wisconsin economy in the media throughout the state and the country. He has testified on the Wisconsin economy before several standing committees of the state legislature. He has presented on Wisconsin economic outlook to the diverse groups around the state.
The Manufacturing Matters! conference features 18 breakout sessions focused on six tracks: Workforce Recruitment & Retention, Achieving Operational Excellence, Rethinking Supply Chains, Growth, Manufacturing Leaders, and Automation & Technology. To view the Manufacturing Matters! agenda, visit: www.wmep.org/events/manufacturing-matters-conference/