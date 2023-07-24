Kohler Co. and United Auto Workers Local 833, which represents associates employed in production and skilled trades positions at the company’s village of Kohler and town of Mosel manufacturing facilities, have reached agreement on a new five-year labor contract.
Union members ratified the new employment contract in a vote July 23. It takes effect on July 31, and runs through July 30, 2028. The new contract provides increased wages and enhanced benefits including high-quality wellness offerings and health care, pension, and 401(k).
“This new agreement will help sustain the long-term competitiveness of our Sheboygan-area operations, provide good-paying jobs and benefits, and ensure future opportunities for rewarding careers with skills training and advancement for our associates,” said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. “For 150 years, Kohler has provided meaningful work and invested in the careers of our associates, and we are proud to be an employer of choice in Sheboygan County. We appreciate the partnership and collaborative approach of the UAW Local 833 leadership and the membership in ratifying this agreement.”
“The new contract addressed the key issues that are important to our membership,” said UAW Local 833 President Tim Tayloe. “The wage increases and retirement benefits will help Kohler hire and retain the best workers in the region. I’m glad we were able to reach a new agreement that will help everyone succeed over the long term.”