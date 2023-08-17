Marion Body Works, a manufacturer of commercial truck bodies, fire and emergency apparatus, custom cabs, custom engineered vehicles, and defense bodies, celebrated the shipment of its 15,000th cab, with that unit having been crafted for longtime customer, Spartan Motors.
“The shipment of our 15,000th cab means a lot to Marion, and we’re excited to celebrate the team’s hard work and commitment to driving greatness,” said Kevin Ignacio, president of Marion Body Works. “This event will be the perfect time to applaud how far we’ve come and gear up for a successful future, with our valued customer, Spartan, at our side.”
Since 1996, Marion has been building cabs for manufacturers like Spartan. In 2014, Marion Body Works delivered its 10,000th cab to the very same customer, Spartan. This storied collaboration between a local, family-owned manufacturer and a publicly-traded company is the kind of strong alliance Marion Body Works aims to foster with customers in various industries.