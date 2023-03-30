MillerKnoll, Zeeland, Michigan, announced in a letter dated March 23 that it would close its furniture manufacturing plant in Sheboygan by the end of September, laying off the enter workforce of 162 people.
Layoffs will begin at the end of May, according to a notice sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Founded as Nemschoff in 1950, Herman Miller purchased the Sheboygan plant in 2011 for $63 million. The plant produced healthcare furnishings. The company also had a workforce reduction in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herman Miller acquired Knoll for $1.8 billion in 2021 amid industry changes precipitated by the pandemic. In its third quarter report issued in March, company officials said there were ongoing challenges in both commercial and retail markets that it was addressing.
MillerKnoll employs more than 11,000 people globally and operates 11 manufacturing plants and more than 60 retail outlets.