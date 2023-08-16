The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest is open for nominations through Sept 8.
“Manufacturing is the state’s largest industry, employing nearly 500,000 hardworking Wisconsinites who contribute both to our state’s economy and to our notoriety,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “We’re excited to again use this fun contest to feature some of our fantastic manufacturers, the high-paying careers they create and the innovative, necessary products they make.”
Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, and nominations will be accepted at madeinwis.com.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast more than 1 million votes since its inception. Products have included firetrucks, cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, snow blowers and much, much more.
“Wisconsin is setting the standard for the rest of the nation when it comes to manufacturing excellence and showcasing the coolest products made here,” said Johnson Financial Group CEO, Jim Popp. “We’re proud to join our friends at WMC for our eighth year as the sponsor of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin and look forward to announcing this year’s winner.”
Following the nomination period from Aug. 16 through Sept. 8, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round. Manufacturers, consumers, employees and other Wisconsinites are encouraged to vote once per day, per device through the rounds of voting.
This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event Oct. 19.