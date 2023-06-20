U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations carrying penalties of $227,786 to JBS Green Bay Inc. for failing to follow safety standards that resulted in an injury to a worker.
OSHA inspectors investigating a December 2022 injury at JBS found the worker suffered crushing injuries to his right index and middle fingers while removing a shackle from a cow moving down a trolley line. The investigation alleged that JBS failed to ensure there was adequate guards in place on the trolley line to protect workers from pinch points.
The investigation also found additional alleged safety violations. Some of the violations had been noted in previous inspections in 2019 and 2020.
OSHA cited JBS Green Bay Inc. for four repeat, four serious and two other-than-serious violations. Other infractions were related to lockout/tagout, fall and electrical hazards and hazard communication.
JBS has 15 days to contest the findings, meet with OSHA officials or correct the violations and pay the penalties.