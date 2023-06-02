Oshkosh Defense announced the production of the 20,000th Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in late May.
“Just a little over two years ago, we were celebrating our 10,000th JLTV rolling off our production line," said Tim Bleck, Oshkosh Corporation senior vice president and president of Oshkosh Defense. “That means that despite a global pandemic, and some of the most severe supply chain challenges we’ve ever seen, we’ve continued to demonstrate that Oshkosh has what it takes to deliver the JLTV to the customer again and again.”
Delivering vehicles on time and on budget has been a priority for the Oshkosh Defense team since winning the initial contract in 2015.
“The continued success of the JLTV program can clearly be credited to Oshkosh’s warm production line, optimized manufacturing processes, robust supply chain, and our world-class team,” Bleck said.
Oshkosh Defense awaits a decision from the Government Accountability Office regarding its protest of the JLTV follow-on contract.
The U.S. Army announced in February that A-M General will build the newest round of Joint Light Tactical vehicles. A-M General submitted the winning bid of $8.66 billion for 20,862 JLTV’s and 9,833 trailers. That contract runs for five-years with an option for a sixth year.
Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project.