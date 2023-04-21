On April 11, Pierce Manufacturing Bar Operator Dan Genske took the firetruck ride of his life — rolling up to a celebration of his 50 years of service. Pierce officials say Genske, who has been employed with the Fox Cities-based manufacturer since 1973, is the company’s first documented employee to achieve this service milestone in Pierce’s 110-year-history.
Genske and his family were picked up at his home in the truck with sirens blaring; the celebration included 50 balloons and the presentation of a plaque and custom jacket emblazoned “50 years of service.”
When Genske started at Pierce, the company employed only about 200 and he joined straight out of high school at the urging of his older brother, who was also a Pierce team member. He started in the fabrication department and worked with simple machinery and measured by hand. Today, Pierce boasts a workforce of more than 2,500 and is on the cutting edge of technology.
Genske says witnessing the company’s evolution and playing a variety of roles has been a highlight of his career.
“There is always an opportunity to learn something new,” Genske said. “Take advantage of any chance you get to challenge yourself and find ways you can grow.”
“He has a lot of joy in what he does,” said Pierce Production Supervisor Ed Drengler. “He is always willing to help our new team members feel welcome and answer any questions. In a time when people often move from job to job, I hope my team can learn from Dan about the value of longevity and commitment."