Triangle Manufacturing Company, an Oshkosh-based industrial bearings and metal components manufacturer, has promoted Randy Zeimet to president.
An engineer, Zeimet joined the company in 2008 as director of production design, later serving as director of engineering and vice president of engineering.
During his time with Triangle, Zeimet managed the engineering and design of production parts, tooling and manufacturing systems, with an eye on automation and cost optimization. His experience also includes initiatives to improve safety in manufacturing operations and quality assurance.
“Thinking entrepreneurially, engineering creatively and delivering reliably, lives in the DNA at Triangle Manufacturing,” said Zeimet. “As Triangle enters its second century of operation, I look forward to working with our team and building on that spirit.”
Originally conceived as a tool and die shop, Frank Sullivan established Triangle Manufacturing Company in 1922. Following his instincts and customer base, Sullivan built the company from its humble roots into what has become one of the largest U.S. metal components and bearing manufacturing companies. Triangle Manufacturing’s product offering is diverse—from spherical plain bearings and rod end bearings to threaded rods, linkage assemblies and blower motor belly band brackets.