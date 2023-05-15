Registration is now open for the 2023 Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, which will take place Oct. 25 in Green Bay.
For the second year in a row, Manufacturing First will be held at Resch Expo — a location change that allowed for significant expansion and record attendance at the 12th-annual event in 2022.
“Last year’s move to Resch Expo allowed us to attract a record 277 exhibitors to the floor and solidify Manufacturing First’s reputation as the premier manufacturing conference in our state,” Insight Publisher Brian Rasmussen says. “We can’t wait to return to this awesome venue for our 13th expo and conference in 2023.”
Once again, the event will be a collaboration between the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, Insight Publications and presenting sponsor First Business Bank.
Additional exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact Stephanie Crowe at scrowe@insightonbusiness.com or Libby Vandergeeten at lvandergeeten@ insightonbusiness.com.
Bill Fournet of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based management consulting firm The Persimmon Group will be this year’s featured keynote speaker. Fournet will present “Lead for Tomorrow: How to Thrive in the Age of Disruption,” in which he will encourage manufacturing leaders to thoughtfully consider their preparedness for change in areas like supply chain, technology and workforce and equip them to better lead in a post-pandemic world. Fournet says he founded The Persimmon Group in 2014 on the belief that “corporate” life could be full of passionate and engaged people.
In addition to Fournet’s keynote address, the daylong event will also include informative breakout sessions and lunch-and-learn sessions. The expo floor will be open throughout the day and feature hundreds of exhibits, networking opportunities and prize giveaways.
The early-bird registration rate of $110 is available now through Sept. 9. The individual registration fee will increase to $165 after Sept. 9.