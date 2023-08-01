Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co., Ripon, is partnering with Hormel subsidiary Skippy Peanut Butter to launch Skippy Peanut Butter Wafer Bars.
The partnership will result in expansion of Signature's plant in Ripon, according to the Ripon Commonwealth Press.
The $30 million expansion of the plant in the Ripon Industrial Park will allow the company to make chocolate on site. The company has capacity to produce 5 million wafer cookies a week in the current 88,000-square-foot facility.
The company anticipates adding 20 people to its current staff of 80.
The chocolate facility will be separate from the wafer facility allowing Signature to provide nut-free chocolate to other companies.
The Skippy wafer bars are available in three varieties, including Skippy Natural Peanut Butter Spread and Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bars, Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bars and Skippy Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Coated Wafer Bars.
“We are thrilled to partner with the makers of Skippy Peanut Butter to combine our over 50 years of wafer-making expertise with its iconic creamy peanut butter to create a one-of-a-kind snacking innovation,” said Russ Asaro, chief operating officer at Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co. “As the leading wafer manufacturer in the US, we strive to produce high-quality products that not only taste great but also meet consumer snacking needs, and there’s no better way to do that than to partner with the ultimate snack brand.”