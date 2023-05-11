Two New North region meat processing businesses received funds from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program.
Salchert Meats of St. Cloud will use the funds to provide infrastructure for long-term sustainability and D-D Meat Processing, Sheboygan Falls, will invest in refrigeration and industrial tank expansion.
"Wisconsin’s meat processors are a key component of a resilient supply chain, and I was proud to support them in their work by creating this grant program in 2021," said Gov. Tony Evers. “Even still, need continues to outpace available funding, which is why investing in and supporting our local meat processors continues to be a top priority for me and our budget includes an additional $1.6 million to continue this successful program. I look forward to the Legislature joining me by supporting this opportunity to invest in our meat processors and bolster this critical supply chain well into the future.”
A total of $200,000 was available for this year’s meat processor grants, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process and are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. These grants are available through the 2021-23 biennial state budget, which included a $200,000 annual investment to help meat processors increase throughput.
DATCP received 70 applications with more than $2.8 million in grant requests. Other recipients were:
- JM Watkins LLC, Plum City
- Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston
- University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls
- NF Packing, Inc., Elkhorn
- The Durand Smokehouse, Durand
- Sailer’s Food Market & Meat Processing, Elmwood