Weidert Group has launched its inaugural "State of Industrial Sales and Marketing” survey, conducted in partnership with Databox, a provider of business analytics and reporting solutions. This groundbreaking survey will provide manufacturers with valuable insights into their sales and marketing performance in comparison to industry peers.
Industrial manufacturers measure production volume, capacity utilization, and downtime. However, there has been a lack of comprehensive data on how manufacturers measure and assess their sales and marketing performance. Weidert Group and Databox aim to bridge this gap by offering manufacturers an opportunity to contribute and gain valuable insights into industry-wide trends and benchmarks.
The survey will allow participants to anonymously compare their sales and marketing strategies, team alignment, utilization of tools and AI, reporting frequency, and more. By dedicating just a few minutes to complete the survey, participants will gain access to an instant analysis of how their organization measures up against others in the industry. Additionally, participants will receive a final copy of the completed report once published, enabling them to optimize their sales and marketing strategies.
"We’re excited to partner with Databox to launch the State of Industrial Sales and Marketing Survey. It will give manufacturers meaningful and actionable insights into their sales and marketing performance compared to leading competitors. These will fuel important marketing improvement initiatives," said Greg Linnemanstons, President of Weidert Group. "By leveraging data-driven strategies, manufacturers can align their teams, leverage the right tools and AI, and enhance their overall performance in the competitive industrial sector."
Weidert Group invites manufacturers to participate in the survey and contribute to this industry-wide benchmarking initiative by Aug. 31 to be included in the initial round of published reports. Interested industrial sales and marketing professionals can take the survey here.