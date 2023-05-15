Wisconsin Business World - a program of WMC Foundation - announced the winners of its inaugural Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology awards program.
The program, sponsored by Plexus, recognizes outstanding Wisconsin high school and middle school teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing manufacturing, engineering and technology principles in their classrooms.
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding teachers for their commitment to preparing their students for careers right here in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Business World’s Senior Director Michelle Grajkowski. “Each of the nominees are making an impact in their students’ lives, local communities and our state.”
Winning teachers were selected by an independent panel of judges based on exceptional curriculum, unique classroom projects, teaching philosophy and more. Cash prizes were awarded to first, second and third place winners in both the high school and middle school categories.
Mike Running, senior vice president of engineering and quality for Plexus, said, “Through these educators’ focus on MET and STEM-based learning, the effect is substantial on the future careers of their students.”
2023 MET Award Winners:
High School Educators
- First – Roy Ward - Webster School District
- Second – Scott Christy – Green Bay School District
- Third – Melanie Shimek - Manitowoc School District
Middle School Educators
- First – Craig Cegielski - Eleva Strum School District
- Second– Heather Kiefer - Slinger School District
- Third – Jon Larson - Little Chute School District
The six winners will be recognized at a ceremony at Plexus in Neenah on May 25.