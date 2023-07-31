A retail store offering Lego products is off to a fast start, according to owners Joe and Sarah Schmidt.
A grand opening in April for Bricks & Minifigs Fox Valley, located off American Drive in Neenah, drew lines of customers who waited outside on a cool and damp spring day. It is one of three Lego stores in Wisconsin, with the others located in Madison and Kenosha.
Joe grew up building Lego creations with his brother and never lost his passion for the creative pastime. He recalls ordering from catalogs when he was younger and before this spring would often go to Madison to search for specific pieces he needed for his creations.
When Joe was at a career crossroads, Sarah suggested they open their own retail space.
Although Lego products can be bought online, Joe says, “Lego is a product where you are building things … it’s hands on.”
“You know what you are getting,” Sarah says of the benefits of visiting the store. “Also, people just want to see it.”
Because they purchase and sell pre-owned sets both assembled and disassembled, the inventory can vary day by day. The pre-owned sets are cleaned and refurbished before resale but sold as is.
The store is an attraction and event space as well as a retail outlet. The Schmidts are planning to offer “Brick Day Parties” for everything from birthday celebrations to business team-building events, and will hold make-and-take gatherings as well.
For now, Sarah says they are trying to find a balance between work and family. The couple has three children who help at the store.
“It’s been fun and challenging,” Sarah says.
Their efforts are appreciated by local Lego enthusiasts.
“A lot of customers come in and say thank you for bringing this here,” Sarah says.
Joe adds, “I think the Lego community has been here, there just has never been a place to come to.”
The store is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.