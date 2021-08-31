By Sharon Verbeten
Whether photographing a star quarterback or a block of cheese, photographers like Shaun Pitts know “there can be some challenges to get that perfect shot.”
But as the new owner of Studio 44, located in a 10,000-square-foot building in west De Pere, he has perfected the art over decades. Now after assuming ownership of the photography/video/CGI studio in October 2020 — and turning a profit just two months later — Pitts hopes to bring even more success to the company.
“The way things are going this year, I have a feeling things are going to (go big),” says Pitts, a Green Bay native with degrees in film and fine arts from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
While the business was founded in the 1990s, Pitts joined in 2009, detoured into corporate photography a few years later and then returned to Studio 44 in 2016. “I poured my heart and soul into this place,” he says. “I have a passion for this.”
Studio 44 and its team of five specialize in food and consumer products, using photography, cinematography, animation and digital rendering to tell clients’ stories. With many repeat clients, they’ve done work for major companies such as Fleet Farm and KI. An estimated 25 percent of clients are local, with the remaining 75 percent from throughout the region.
Collaboration with clients is what fuels Pitts’ imagination. “It’s about creative storytelling for me, trying to tell a story through a single image or motion picture.
“Not only do we have the opportunity to capture enticing photography and video, we get to be creative storytellers with our clients as they work to differentiate themselves in their industries,” Pitts says.