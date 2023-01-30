By Meghan Diemel
This past fall, Fond du Lac’s downtown welcomed a new entertainment option to the neighborhood with the opening of Fondy Axe Company. The brainchild of brothers T.J. and Tyler Schultz, the axe-throwing venue is a new way for people to get together and enjoy a night out.
The brothers became interested in axe throwing about three years ago, and they liked it so much they signed up for rec leagues. From there, their interest and dedication to axe throwing grew, and now they participate on the national circuit.
“We thought it’d be cool to do our own thing,” explains T.J. Schultz. “This was kind of our hometown growing up, and it’s one of the only bigger cities that didn’t have an axe-throwing venue yet, so it was perfect.”
After finding the right building for their needs, the brothers renovated the space and Fondy Axe Company was born. The facility, located at 25A N. Main St., includes 10 target cages and a private party room. They allow walk-in appointments and reservations, as well as full-facility rentals for larger groups.
In addition to its recreational axe throwing for small groups, the business has been hosting a variety of leagues, including competitive leagues sanctioned by the World Axe Throwing League, which allows participants to compete on the global leaderboard against the top throwers in the world. Schultz says if someone hasn’t thrown before, they should give it a try.
“It’s a super inclusive sport anybody can pick up,” he adds. “It’s definitely a new and exciting experience, and we found it pretty much sells itself once somebody starts sticking the axe on the board.”