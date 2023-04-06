APPLETON — Downtown Appleton will see vehicle traffic lanes reduced and lanes for pedestrians, bikes and scooters added in their place.
Appleton Common Council on Wednesday approved the College Avenue Reconfiguration Pilot Project.
The 18-month program is an effort to reduce traffic flow and noise, along with risks to pedestrian safety. The plan calls for reducing traffic to one lane in each direction from State Street to Drew Street with a center turn lane, parking and bicycle lanes being included.
Alder Nate Wolff believes the reconfiguration will finally make downtown more accessible to non-vehicular traffic.
Alder Christopher Croatt questioned the cost of reconfiguration and whether there’s adequate public support.
The reconfiguration plan passed on a 14-1 vote.
The College Avenue Reconfiguration Project is expected to go out for bids later this month and be finished by summer’s end.