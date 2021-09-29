by Sharon Verbeten
Tina Palmer grew up celebrating the past — her grandfather sold antiques and her father was a history buff. She also takes pride in her hometown of Neenah.
The entrepreneur melded those interests at Red Door Mercantile, the “modern-day general store” she opened in 2016 in downtown Neenah.
“I love our downtown, and I saw a really huge need for a gift shop and specialty shop,” says Palmer, who previously owned Vintique, a vintage clothing shop, in the city for nine years.
“As a small shop owner, you put your heart and soul into what you do,” says Palmer, who ran both stores concurrently until she closed Vintique in 2018.
Because of her passion for her city, Palmer was determined to create “an experience shop.”
“I’m more and more passionate about brick and mortar and how important it is to our community,” she says. “(That’s) where my heart lies. People need things to do and places to go.”
Red Door Mercantile offers eight distinct areas, including the popular “local pride” section, which features custom pillows, signs and décor celebrating Neenah, Lake Poygan and other surrounding areas.
While shopping for such items is personal, Palmer was able to engage with her customers during the pandemic shutdown via videos on Facebook and Instagram, touting new merchandise and offering contactless pickup.
“I was grateful that we had that presence already and that network,” she says. “It was definitely more intense, but it helped us get through that time.”
Despite that success, Palmer does not sell merchandise online. “I don’t believe in it for us. I’m very passionate about the relationship with our customers,” she says. “To me, that is your core and your heart. You have to welcome them into your life.”