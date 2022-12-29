By Meghan Diemel
There is a feeling of energy and enthusiasm in Ripon among its small business community. The recently opened Gents Ripon is the newest addition to what has become a vibrant retail atmosphere on Watson Street downtown.
A cooperative of three businesses — Stitch and Awl, Popsicle Money and Brutal Barber on Watson — formed Gents to fill the regional void in accessories, services, home décor, vintage vinyl and fine art, with a masculine and unisex edge. The business is operated by Dan Monday, married couple Joe and Denise Hargreaves and Elizabeth Napier.
Gents was a natural progression for Monday, who co-owns vintage home store Back Porch Gatherings with his mother. The store is located just down Watson Street from Gents. Monday frequently brought in a more masculine, industrial and urban farmhouse-style to Back Porch Gatherings, and Gents is now a stand-alone extension of that creativity. He met the Hargraeveses about six years ago when they became customers at Back Porch Gatherings.
Realizing the skill the couple had in handmade craft and art, Monday thought the Hargraeveses would be a great fit for what he wanted to build upon in Ripon.
“We are a co-op, and Dan has his own branch of the company, Popsicle Money,” explains Denise Hargreaves. “Our branch of the business is Stitch and Awl, and then Elizabeth owns Brutal Barber on Watson and will have a spot in the store.”
Each has their own niche in Gents, with Napier a skilled and sought-after barber.
“I specialize in vintage home décor for men,” Monday says. “I strip metal desks, metal dressers and metal tables and let the bare bones of it shine. Basically, metal furniture is kind of my thing, and lighting. I also do vintage barware and vintage audio, so there’s a small stereo shop in here and vintage men’s clothing. And everything changes constantly. Whatever I can source and find out there in the world that I think is cool, I get it ready for the shop and bring it in.”
The Hargreaveses specialize in handmade leather and canvas bags, backpacks, purses, wallets, accessories like antler necklaces and even handmade journals with leather handstitched covers.
“The other aspect we bring in is original art,” Denise Hargreaves says. “It’s a family affair, [including] my husband Joe, my father-in-law Greg Hargreaves, and then two uncles, Jeff and John Hargreaves. Each has a very distinct painting style, so I feel like we’re able to offer a nice variety of fine art.”
Though they’re just a few months into owning the co-op, the foursome is planning for the future with a phased business plan that will add different amenities and products as the business grows.
“We’re in phase one and getting all of the initial important bones of the business put in place and set up,” Monday says, “and then we’re just going to grow from here.”