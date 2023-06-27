Insight Publications was recognized with three Editorial Excellence Awards in the annual Alliance of Area Business Publishers competition.
The AABP consists of close to 60 publications with a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million and readership topping 1.8 million.
Publisher Brian Rasmussen accepted the awards June 26 at the annual conference in Detroit. He congratulated the entire insight Publications team on their outstanding work providing premier business coverage, events and marketing opportunities in the New North region.
Insight awards are:
- Best reoccurring feature (Personalities): silver award
- Best feature, single story (October cover on Russell Moccasin): silver award
- Best body of work, single writer (Amelia Compton Wolff): gold award
A judge wrote about Compton Wolff’s work: “This versatile journalist excels at both feature writing and explanatory journalism. Vivid descriptions put readers at the scene of a historic footwear company, while strong interviewing skills reveal how local businesspeople have been affected by a war in Europe and other supply chain disruptions.”
The competition is coordinated and judged by faculty in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The purpose of the competition is to encourage a high level of journalistic performance and service to communities by recognizing editorial excellence and outstanding visual presentation in regional business publications.