By Sharon Verbeten
De Pere native Jason Berken was a Division I college baseball standout and a pitcher for two Major League Baseball teams. But perhaps one of his most rewarding sports experiences has come as owner of Impact Sports Academy, which opened a multimillion-dollar facility off Interstate 41 in the town of Lawrence this past year.
“I’m a dreamer,” says Berken, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs before retiring in 2017. “I want to go big from day one.”
At 42,000 square feet, his training center for baseball and softball players ages 5 to 18 isn’t just a big building. It’s part of the mission of Berken and his staff to impact youth athletes through quality instruction and long-term development.
“We cater to all levels of athletes and strive for a productive environment that is free of the fear of failure … allowing our athletes to realize their full potential,” Berken says.
Standing inside the expansive facility, which includes batting cages and a 4,000-square-foot performance center and full-size indoor baseball field with a 45-foot-high ceiling, Berken says this project has been his most gratifying work.
In his MLB off-seasons, Berken began an annual baseball camp, but after retiring, he realized his camp’s extensive growth could support a full-time business.
With several years of training experience at the camp, Berken and his wife, Emily, used their business and marketing experience to draw up their own business plan, create financial projections and apply for a Small Business Administration loan.
With about 100 employees in its peak season, the elite staff includes players with collegiate, coaching and professional sports experience.
About 1,000 athletes come through the facility in a week, and this year, ISA fielded 15 softball and 35 baseball teams that travel throughout the season. “This year will be a good threshold for us,” Berken says.
But ISA is not just about developing on-the-field skills, Berken says. “We pride ourselves on excellent instruction, as well as equipping our athletes with the non-tangibles of life — sportsmanship, respect, self-confidence and the importance of success in the classroom,” he says.