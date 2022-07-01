By Sharon Verbeten
Manitowoc refers to itself as the “coolest coast,” and the region has gotten a whole lot cooler thanks to 29-year-old Brennan Seehafer.
Seehafer, who has launched several businesses in his hometown and is also the producer of its annual July 3rd celebration and co-producer of Night Market 920, had a vision for creating activity, buzz and excitement in downtown Manitowoc. So in 2018, he purchased a vacant piece of land on the Manitowoc River and opened The Wharf — which began as a seasonal bar and music venue built out of repurposed shipping containers.
With a few years under his belt by the time the pandemic hit, he felt confident in expanding the venue — noting that a lot of people consider live music a stress relief. So Seehafer purchased a one-acre venue with financing from Bank First.
“I enrolled in the small business development class through the Small Business Association; that helped tremendously,” he says.
He broke ground in 2020 on his $1.8 million expansion of The Wharf into a nautical-themed restaurant with full kitchen and 4,000-square-foot open-air patio with retractable roof. Keller Construction did the build-out, and Progress Lakeshore assisted Seehafer with development of his business plan, as well as financial forecasting and connecting him to resources.
“His entrepreneurial vision and investment in the development of downtown Manitowoc is inspirational,” says Jamie Zastrow, executive director of Progress Lakeshore, which recently recognized Seehafer with its Entrepreneurial Achievement Award. “I can’t wait to see what is next.”
As the first stop off the S.S. Badger ferry, The Wharf is a hot spot for tourists. “We are such a unique business,” Seehafer says. “We’re a destination for fun.”
In addition to his 5,000-square-foot party venue The Venue at Union Square, Seehafer, who previously worked in music management in Nashville, also owns a promotion company and an event planning company, providing synergy among all his business concerns.
“Brennan’s businesses have been a catalyst for bringing Manitowoc’s historic downtown and beautiful waterfront to another level,” Zastrow says. “Visitors come from all over to see live music at the new place they have been hearing about … and tell me they wish they had a place like this where they live. Local businesses feel the influx of foot traffic, and additional investment continues to be made in the downtown district as a result.”
In addition to thriving amid a pandemic, Seehafer has also managed to beat the challenging economic odds of finding staff. The Wharf employs 35; The Venue has a staff of 12.
“When everything is completed, I love to see the crowd’s reaction. Everyone’s happy at the end of the day,” Seehafer says. “You get to work every day on the water; it’s a really nice environment.”