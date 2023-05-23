Haen Meat Packing Inc., Kaukauna, reopened after a seven-month expansion project that added 7,000 square feet to the existing 2,000-square foot market..
The Meat Block, Greenville, acquired Haen Meats in 2021 and committed to increasing the facilities meat processing capabilities, retail space and product lines.
The 2,000-aquare-foot market was renovated and 7,000 square feet was added. Improvements include an expanded storefront, new offices, new coolers and freezers, new parking lot and retention pond and a new livestock intake pen.
Miron Construction Co., Inc. served as the design-builder, Gries Architectural Group Inc. served as the architect.
In 2010, The Meat Block opened its doors with five employees, a 1,500-square-foot retail space, 1,900 square feet of production space and a single smokehouse. Since then, retail and production space more than doubled in size, and in 2014 grills and grilling accessories were added due to the acquisition of BBQ Pits n’ Spits.
Haen Meats was established as a family owned and operated business in 1959. Under Haen family ownership, the business expanded several times to accommodate the customer demand, and has won more than 370 state, national and Wisconsin State Fair awards, including 10 best of show awards, which are the highest awards given by the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.
“It is no secret that Haen Meats has been an exceptional full-service meat market for the Kaukauna area for many years,” said Phil Schmidt of The Meat Block and Haen Meats. “I want to ensure all of Haen Meats’ and The Meat Block’s loyal customers that the products and services they have grown to love will continue."