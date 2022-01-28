Janet Weyandt
How does an expert in biomechanics go from studying the effects of zero-gravity exposure on astronauts to inventing a machine to help senior citizens regain their mobility?
Jeff Leismer’s career trajectory might be unconventional, but the result — a Sheboygan-based company called VibeTech that is poised to bring a new kind of therapeutic treatment to people everywhere — is an example of how high-level research in space can have a real impact here on Earth.
When he was a grad student at Michigan Tech, Leismer got interested in the effect vibration has on muscles and turned his attention to NASA and improving outcomes for astronauts. Ultimately, he developed a theory: that vibration and force can improve strength and mobility when traditional weight-bearing exercise isn’t possible.
Leismer built a prototype, and to test his theory he used his experimental machine on his own leg for 10 minutes. It was after the experiment ended that he really learned something.
“I went to stand up and down I went,” he says. “I couldn’t stand. My leg muscles were completely exhausted. The simple application of an external force like vibration induced a natural stretch reflex. I had no idea that existed until it happened to me.”
It was a breakthrough that led to VibeTech.
“Initially it was all about the astronauts, but the instant the leg was exhausted after the first time using my prototype, that’s when I realized it could be useful for anybody unable to stand and walk on their own,” Leismer says.
In the nearly 20 years since, Leismer has worked with various partners, continued his research and become an expert on global safety guidelines.
“I dedicated all these years working toward that goal,” he says. “The last 10 years were spent bringing it to fruition, building the science and the technology. That really hadn’t been done before: putting the right science into it to make it safe.”
VibeTech’s growth got a big boost when accountant Ed Morgan came on board six years ago and quickly became more — a creative partner, board member and friend. Morgan died of cancer in December, just weeks before he’d planned to retire.
“Ed was a big part of our team,” Leismer says. “He was much more than just an accountant. It was such a nice journey with him, and I’m glad we got to take it together. He’ll definitely be missed.”
VibeTech’s products include the VibeSitPRO, which aims to reduce falls in the highest-risk older adults by activating the muscles throughout the legs using safe and effective, patient-specific therapeutic vibration, and the VibeTech 2, a biomechanical stimulation system for the lower extremities. It offers resistance exercise, range of motion exercise and therapeutic vibration for neuromusculoskeletal stimulation, and it works with or without user effort.
VibeTech is working on the third generation of its product, which is more portable than earlier models and can be brought to the patient instead of the other way around — to someone in a wheelchair, for example.
The company has tested the beta versions at elder care facilities, and Leismer says it’s already covered by some insurance plans.
The company is preparing for wide release of the new product later this year. It will be a smart device with cloud storage capabilities, making it possible to track the progress of people using the equipment. With eight local employees, a broad sales and business team scattered across the country and a manufacturing partner in Michigan, the company is just about where Leismer hoped to take it when he first envisioned it years ago.
“I needed to find a way to get this technology out there for anyone who struggles with mobility,” he says. “Our intent is to do nationwide distribution. We can use it as a clinical tool and a research tool to put it all into practice and do it right. We can shape a whole field.”