APPLETON - Mr. Brews Taphouse will relocate from its RiverHeath location in Appleton to the site of the former Darboy Club opening space for Broken Tree Pizza of Neenah to add a second location.
RiverHeath announced the grand opening of Broken Tree Pizza at the Evergreen riverfront space in early summer in a press release in late March. Broken Tree Pizza is owned and operated by Keith and Emily Schreiner, who are bringing their second location to the riverfront after their successful venture in Main Street Neenah in 2015.
Broken Tree Pizza will be located at 201 Riverheath Way, Appleton.
The new location of Broken Tree Pizza will feature a similar layout to Mr. Brew’s Taphouse, who will be leaving for a larger location across town. The kitchen space will be revamped to showcase a wood-fired pizza oven that will be stoked with hickory, cherry, and oak. In addition to its delicious pizza menu, Broken Tree will also feature local beers that patrons can enjoy on the riverfront boardwalk.
Keith Schreiner said, “We’re thrilled to be opening along the river this summer. To have a two-story space overlooking the water, with the open-air boardwalk for guests to enjoy our pizzas and the natural surroundings is a dream come true.”
Mr. Brews Taphouse will move into a new building at N9695 County N at the end of April. According to social media, Mr., Brews will have space for live music and an outdoor patio.