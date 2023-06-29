National Lighting Electrical Services, a local distributor of cutting-edge lighting technology, broke ground for a new headquarters in town of Clayton that could result in up to 50 new jobs.
The new construction for NLES will be 117,500 square feet, featuring an office space, warehousing area, and space for future expansion.
Consolidated Construction Company, Inc. has been contracted to build this project and estimates the new location will open in early 2024. The building will be visible from US Highway 10 and US Highway 76.
The new NLES central distribution center will be equipped with modern office space, a spacious distribution area, and dedicated future expansion space to support the company's growth initiatives. The facility's design, which was completed by Consolidated Construction, was tailored to optimize efficiency while showcasing NLES products, inside and out.
NLES will relocate from their current headquarters in Menasha to the new facility upon completion.
“This expansion could bring up to 50 local field technician jobs to the Fox Valley in the next 3-5 years,” said Don Verkuylen, president of NLES. “We will continue providing businesses with products that promote healthy air quality, energy efficiency, and sustainability."