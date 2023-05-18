Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW Oshkosh now holds office hours at the Fox Cities Chamber every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business owners seeking guidance growing their small business, or those thinking of starting a business, are welcome to reach out for no-cost, confidential consulting and business education.
“This collaboration expands our partnership with the Fox Cities Chamber and together allows us to better serve small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Fox Valley,” said Dan Brosman, director of SBDC Oshkosh. “From a one-person start-up to multiple employees, and across all industries, we can help.”
SBDC will also work with the chamber on new programming for small businesses, ramping up offerings that are aligned with the chamber’s mission.
“Entrepreneurs and small businesses are vital to our economic growth,” said Becky Bartoszek, president and CEO, Fox Cities Chamber. “We want to see them succeed and provide the resources they need to do that. Working with the SBDC on site is another ‘tool’ we can offer, to help them start or grow a business.”
SBDC has assisted hundreds of small businesses across the Fox Valley to launch, obtain financing, add employees, and improve their operational efficiency. During 2022 alone, the local center assisted more than 260 Fox Valley area businesses to obtain nearly $5.4 million in financing.
The Fox Cities Chamber / SBDC partnership was made possible in part through the financial support of We Energies Foundation. To schedule an appointment with an SBDC consultant, visit SBDC Office Hours at the Fox Cities Chamber (office365.com) or email SBDC@UWosh.edu.
Additionally, if Wednesdays don’t meet an entrepreneur’s schedule, the SBDC also holds office hours at the Fox Cities Chamber on the third Thursday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.