By Carolyn Dunn
Not long ago every neighborhood had its own small grocery store where shoppers knew the butcher by name and could count on fresh products stocked with care. In the heart of downtown Oshkosh, Wagner Market is bringing that local shopping experience back — and taking it up a notch.
Mike Buckarma, who owns Wagner Market with partners Kris and Sarah Larson, has been offering high-quality products not found in big box stores since 2014. A chef by trade, Buckarma says that after owning and operating Becket’s Restaurant with the Larsons for six years, they were looking for a way to extend fine dining to all of the community.
“At Wagner, we focus on the highest-quality products and provide an individual shopping experience for every person,” he says. “Our full-service market is not for big-haul shopping. We encourage small shopping where you buy what you need for a few days and then stop in later in the week so you go home with less waste. Plus, we try to stick to 40% of goods grown or produced in the state of Wisconsin.”
The market carries hydroponic lettuce grown below the building, more than 30 varieties of handmade brats and sausages, extensive selections of wine and cheese, and a variety of more than 100 craft beers. A full deli with grab-and-go salads and dinners gives shoppers a quick meal.
“First-time shoppers are in awe of the look of our store, the setup, and how much stuff we have in a tiny space,” says Buckarma, who notes that the staff is ready to educate shoppers on how to make good food with affordable ingredients.
“We are food people with chef experience and want to teach new avenues of cooking. We can point you to products in your price range and help you substitute ingredients while still creating a quality meal,” he says.