Sue Lamers, general manager and event coordinator for the Grand Meridian in the Appleton, was honored as the Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
The Restaurateur of the Year award is the industry’s top honor. Lamers was announced as the winner in a surprise celebration at Mark’s East Side in Appleton, May 15.
The Restaurateur of the Year award is given to a restaurant operator who demonstrates participation and service to the restaurant association, success within their own restaurant and contributions to their community. The winner is selected at a private meeting of past Restaurateur of the Year recipients.
Lamers has been in the hospitality industry for 20 years starting as an event coordinator and then moving into general management. She has had a successful career in the restaurant industry as a result of her management acumen, experience and passion for hospitality.
Active with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, Lamers has been a leader in the WRA Big Four Chapter and WRA Board Member for many years.
Lamers has mentored ProStart high school students and college students from the UW Fox Valley Technical College and Career Academy. She has been active with several chamber of commerce organizations including Heart of the Valley, Fox West, and Fox Valley. She is also the founder of the Northeast Wisconsin Wedding Professionals organization.
October 2022 was particularly difficult for the team at the Grand Meridian. When owner Kent Vandeyacht died, Lamers was the glue that has kept the Grand Meridian open and thriving.
Lamers has committed a great amount of time and effort into being part of her community and representing the restaurant industry in a positive way.