By Carolyn Dunn
Once fall hits Northeast Wisconsin, Kaufman Farm in Ripon turns into a magical place. Pumpkins dot the fields, mums shine in the sun, and rows and rows of dried stalks become a custom corn maze rivaling the best in the state.
Haley Hartung-Kaufman, marketing and events manager of Petals and Plows Greenhouse at Kaufman Farm, says her goal every year is to provide value and a fun, fall vibe.
“I’m a Disney lover and take my kids every year,” she says. “I wanted to bring something to our area that’s not super expensive but has the bells and whistles that contribute to making a great memory at the farm.”
During six busy weeks — from Sept. 17 to Oct. 31 — Hartung-Kaufman says the farm transforms into a wonderland of autumn magic with crafts, food, games and loads of decorations.
“We make sure to add new things every year,” she says. “Besides the pumpkins and mums we sell at cost, our corn maze is the biggest draw. I worked with Maze Play to create this year’s design, which features a farm truck with the message ‘Support Local Farmers.’”
The Halloween season at Petals and Plows kicks off Oct. 8 with the annual Not So Scary Halloween Party for younger children. The event includes a hayride, a meet and greet with beloved Disney characters and the Not Scary Night Maze. Closer to Halloween, the farm takes on a spookier feel. The haunted Corn Maze After Dark runs for three nights only, with pre-sale tickets available at a discounted price.
While fall is the busiest time of year at Petals and Plows, its greenhouse opens in April and offers annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees and in-season produce. Strawberries are ready to be picked in late June and early July.