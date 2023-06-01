As makers of specialized spaces and products for those who require sensory integration therapy, brothers Dylan and Jonathan Beyer are changing lives for the better through their Shiocton-based business, Royalty Sensory Gyms.
Jonathan has more than a decade of experience in construction mostly in the sensory gym and room sector, while Dylan focuses on the management side of the business and sales. They decided to work together to fill the void they saw in the sensory gym market.
The brothers decided to join forces and start their own company, designing and building structures and equipment, as well as providing installation services — creating a one-stop shop for their clients.
“When kids walk into our spaces, any gyms that we’ve installed, it’s a wow factor,” Dylan explains. “They just light up with amazement because it’s really like an indoor gym for them and it gives them that play feeling.”
In addition to their custom-built and installed commercial and home sensory gym spaces, an array of structures, monkey bar systems, wall climbing options, ball pits, wall activities, flooring and even trampoline enclosures are available for sale as add-ons or standalone projects. After the client agrees to the design, everything is manufactured and painted in Royalty’s shop. They try to pre-assemble as much of the equipment and product as possible ahead of installation, and then it’s loaded in a fully enclosed trailer.
Most recently, the Royalty team headed to California for an installation.
“We’re not just about the safety and quality of products, but we’re also about aesthetics,” Dylan says. “So, what you see online is exactly what you get in person. When we assemble and install all our equipment, we also fill all the screw holes and then even them out with the grain of the wood. We then repaint over [it]. Essentially, it looks like all your equipment is glued together and you don’t see any screws.”
Once the installation is finished, the Royalty team demonstrates how to properly use the equipment and how to perform some of the different exercises that can be practiced with each piece. They offer a lifetime warranty on all major components, such as the castle, rock wall and units.
The Beyer brothers say they also continually educate themselves about the latest in autism therapy and other sensory integration activities so they can better understand their customers. They know sensory play is integral to childhood development and that their sensory gyms are able to support the work of parents, caregivers and providers.
“I like to keep up with our clients,” Dylan adds. “I tell them every time, ‘You know, it’s not just about us installing this gym. Message me any time if you have any questions … not even about the gym, just to maybe brainstorm ideas [for the future]. I’m always trying to help people any way that I can.
“It’s just cool knowing how you’re helping out these companies, these children,” he says, “and it really makes it exciting and rewarding and it makes all the long hours worth it.”